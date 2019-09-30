Four inmates escaped from Ohio Jail brings public concern about sheriff’s office

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) Four inmates escaped from Gallia County jail a little after midnight on Sunday, and the local sheriff held a meeting Sunday afternoon to address public concerns.

During the meeting Sheriff Matt Champlin of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office informed the public of law enforcement’s progress on capturing the escapees, and the obstacles and controversy his department is currently dealing with.

Around 12:14 AM on Sunday, Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr, and Lawrence R. Lee III were able to escape Gallia County jail by overpowering two female guards with a self-made weapon and forcing open a secured door to escape.

“The inmates stole the keys from one of the corrections officers. They stole that vehicle and proceeded one block south of the Gallia County Jail toward Gallipolis City Park where they had a vehicle waiting for them”.

Sheriff Champlin and law enforcement believe the inmates had assistance from at least one person on the outside, and he said law enforcement officers in three states worked throughout the night developing leads, and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in assistance in apprehending the escapees.

“I can tell you at this time law enforcement officials in the state of Pennsylvania have located the vehicle and are conducting a search for the escapees. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 per inmate for information leading to their apprehension,” said Champlin.

This is the second time this month Martin has eluded the custody of the sheriff’s department, but Champlin said he and his staff are currently dealing with an overcrowded jail and a short-handed staff.





“You can compound that problem with working in the conditions of the 50+-year-old facility, and the ability to find qualified people willing to work for $11- $15 dollars and hour,” said Champlin.

He also added they do not have the ability to hold the inmates in cells like a conventional jail would.

The doors of their cells are permanently open and were done so back in the ’80s and ’90s to set up a dorm-type facility to allow for housing of more population.

The sheriff said they currently have nine officers (4 female and five male), but currently three of the male corrections officers are off -work due to injuries sustained within the facility.

He also said managing a jail population of 35-50 people in a facility built for only 22 beds, the long term goal is to get a new jail with more beds, but they have already secured a short term solution.

“I was successful in securing a 25 inmate per bed, per day contract earlier this year with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office to help with the overcrowding,” said Champlin.

Even with the deal with the Monroe Count Jail, Champlin said inmates still have to come back to the facility in Gallia County.

“It is important to know that these inmates have hearings here in Gallia County on a frequent basis, and for that reason, we have to bring those inmates back to our facility and hold them on the short term, and that is why some of these inmates were back in our facility last night”.

However, some people who attended the meeting feel like the problem is the sheriff.

Since the Champlin took office a little more than two years ago there have been two reported deaths: one overdose and the other self -inflicted.

“The previous sheriff. . . we did not have these escapes. I don’t remember deaths,” said Sherry Russell.

The self-inflicted inmate who died, Tommy Gibson, was Russel’s son and she attended the conference with her daughter-in-law Cara Gibson.

Russell said her family wanted her son admitted into the jail for substance use disorder, and according to her did not receive the appropriate treatment, and she believes he was not monitored as he should have been.

“Apparently he yelled all Friday (September 13) night that he was going to kill himself. He was sick and he couldn’t take it anymore, and they (corrections officers) ignored his pleas,” said Russell.

She also said her son was supposed to be in a video-monitored cell and checked on every five minutes.

After his death, she said Sheriff Champlin informed her the camera to his cell had been broken for two weeks.

Cara Gibson said that every time she has tried to talk to the sheriff about it he has been “dismissive”.

However, others at the meeting feel the sheriff’s office is doing the best with what they have.

One person from the crowd shouted, “I would like to say that these people (Gallia County Sheriff’s Office) helped me last night and saved my daughter’s life”.

Gibson and Russel feel it is time for a new sheriff, and they still have more questions than answers on exactly what is going on.

“I think he (Champlin) was pacifying the public. . . that is the politically correct way to put it,” said Russell.

Sheriff Champlin said anyone with information on the escapees can call the Gallia County Sheriff’s tip line at (740) 446-6555, or text tip to the U.S. Marshals Service at 847411 and text SOFAST with tip information.

The sheriff also wants to remind people that the escaped inmates should be considered extremely dangerous.