Four flown to hospital after tractor trailer hits van

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people were flown to the hospital after a tractor-trailer collided with their van.

Police say the van was heading north on 219, carrying five people, didn’t yield for oncoming traffic.

The truck, heading north on Route 321 hit the side of the van.

The four injured, ranging from 25 to 73, were flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Three of them are being treated for serious injury.

The Wilcox Fire Chief says when the arrived on the scene, the people were trapped in the van. Even though it was a serious crash, response went smoothly.

“No problems with response. We ran traffic through here. As you can see, we have a divided highway, so people could get in and out,” the Fire Chief Fred Maletto said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and one of the van’s passengers were the only two that were not injured.