Fort Roberdeau receives $25K in CARES Act funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Commonwealth Financing Authority approved a $25,000 grant to offset lost operating revenue at the Fort Roberdeau historical site in Tyrone Township, according to Rep. Jim Gregory.

Fort Roberdeau protected the lead miners and settlers of Sinking Valley during the Revolutionary War. The garrison there housed cannons, rifles, ammunition, and other supplies.

Typically, the site is open every day for the public to explore interpretative panels, buildings, an 18th-century garden, and an outdoor observatory. Fort Roberdeau’s leader closed buildings and canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to lost revenue totaling more than $40,000.

“Fort Roberdeau is a treasured part of Tyrone Township. Its programming is always quite popular with both local residents and visitors from all over. I’m thankful the Commonwealth Financing Authority recognized the hardship Fort Roberdeau and other museums and historical associations are experiencing,” Gregory said.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act.