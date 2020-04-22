Former XFL commissioner sues Vince McMahon over firing

Oliver Luck, XFL Commissioner and CEO makes comments during a news conference where he introduced Bob Stoops as the new general manager and head football coach of the Dallas XFL team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former commissioner of the XFL has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut by attorneys for Oliver Luck, says he received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment four days before the football league filed for bankruptcy protection.

Luck alleges McMahon breached their contract and is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from McMahon, the professional wrestling magnet and chief executive of WWE.