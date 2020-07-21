Former state senator Mike Folmer sentenced for child porn

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Former state senator Mike Folmer was sentenced to one to two years in prison Tuesday morning.

The judge also ordered Folmer to serve eight years on probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges back in February. In exchange, the Attorney General’s Office agreed to let his sentences run concurrently.

Folmer resigned from the Senate in September after prosecutors said he used his Tumblr account on his cell phone to upload a photo of a young girl engaged in a sexual act.

Two more images of indecent contact with a child were later found on his cell phone.