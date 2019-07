SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former State Representative Bob Bastian died in a farm accident, according to a post by Somerset County Camp Cadet.

Bastian, a Republican, from Friedens, served the 69th district from 1999 until he retired in 2008. Bastian was also one of the founding Board Members of the Camp Cadet of Somerset County.

Bob Bastian passes away at 80 years old.