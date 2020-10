STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former State College man has been arrested for 50 felony counts of child pornography.

Matthew Rippon, 35, allegedly had at least 50 photos and videos of child pornography on his computer, according to police.

Homeland Security said they found over 1,000 additional photos of child pornography on Rippon’s phone as well.

Rippon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.