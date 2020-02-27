Former senator Mike Folmer pleads guilty to having child pornography

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania state senator Mike Folmer has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Folmer entered the plea Thursday in Lebanon County Court. He will be sentenced after a sexual offender evaluation is completed in a few months.

Folmer, 64, resigned from the Senate a day after his arrest on Sept. 17.

Prosecutors said the four-term Republican used his Tumblr account to upload a photo of a young girl engaged in a sexual act.

When his Lebanon home was searched six months later, Folmer told investigators he had been dealing with personal problems. He admitted to receiving child pornography through his Tumblr blog.

Two images depicting indecent contact with a child were found on his phone, authorities said.