Former school employee sentenced after sexual acts with student

Former school employee pleads guilty to sexual assault

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former employee at West Branch Area School District was sentenced to serve up to 6 years in state prison after having sexual relations with a 14-year-old student.

Michael Narehood, 24 of Karthaus, pleaded guilty last October to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, Statutory Sexual Assault and Aggravated Indecent Assault.

According to court documents, on May 10, 2019 a student went to Narehood’s office where he kissed her and engaged in sexual acts with her.