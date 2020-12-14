Former PSU employee accused of wire fraud, lying to FBI

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania grand jury indicted a former Penn State employee of wire fraud and lying to the FBI.

Daniel Sickels worked as a network and systems manager in the office of Development and Alumni relations from 2005 to 2017.

During that time, Sickels allegedly used the Penn State account to buy equipment, saying it was for PSU servers. Sickels reportedly resold them online, making about $267k.

He allegedly denied these allegations to the FBI in 2018, according to the report. Sickels is facing six counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to the FBI.

