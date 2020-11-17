Former pizza shop owner sentenced to house arrest after alleged harassment

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Portage pizza shop owner accused of harassing five of his female employees will spend six months on house arrest.

Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker sentenced Craig Mazzarese, 39, to five years of probation with the first six months to be served on House Arrest.

Mazzarese is the former owner of Craig Mazz’s Pizza in Portage.

The defendant is ordered to have no contact with the victims or any other minor child, except his own biological and he is required to register for Meghan’s Law for 15 years and submit to a behavioral assessment.

Prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office, Mazzarese was acquitted of most charges by a jury in late August but was found guilty of third-degree felony corruption of minors and four misdemeanor counts of harassment.