Former Philadelphia mayor statue vandalized again

(WTAJ/KYW) — The word “fascist” was written on the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo sometime Sunday night.

There was also a sticker on the hand of the statue with the logo of Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz’s Nonprofit Foundation.

The vandalism is renewing a debate over if the 2,000-pound ten-foot bronze statue across the street from city hall should be moved.

“Put somebody else up there that’s worth the while,” said Dawn Wright: Resident.

It’s not the first time someone vandalized the Rizzo statue. In 2017 the words “Black Power” were spray-painted on it. That same year someone threw eggs at it.

“It’s obviously a very contentious statue,” said Jim Kenney: Current mayor

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney says the statue will be moved when Paine Plaza outside the municipal services building is re-done in a few years. But exactly where will end up still up in the air.

“People should keep their hands to themselves and not deface any kind of statue of public property,” said Kenney.

But Rizzo’s son, a former Philadelphia councilmember himself, told eyewitness news over the phone the statues current location is the best place for it.

“That’s where he worked when he first became mayor. That’s where his office was the municipal services building because they were making some construction modifications to the permanent mayor’s office. So I think the statue belongs there,” said Frank Rizzo: Son of former mayor.