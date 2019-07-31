former Pennsylvania Attorney General to be released from jail

(WTAJ) — A former Pennsylvania Attorney General will be released from a county jail after serving about eight months.

Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane was sentenced to 10-to-23 months for perjury, obstruction and other counts after she was found guilty of leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Montgomery County Correctional Facility Warden Julio Algarin said Kathleen Kane shaved about two months off her minimum sentence by serving her time without any problems.

She is scheduled for release early Wednesday.