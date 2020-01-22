Former Penn State player named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Former Penn State All-American offensive lineman John Urschel has just been named to the College Football Playoff selection committee for a three-year term.

Urschel is a former All-American offensive lineman, a two-time All-Big 10 performer, and a 4.0 student at Penn State University. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He retired after three seasons with the Ravens and enrolled at MIT to pursue a Ph.D. in applied mathematics.

They also announced Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado athletic director, Rick George, as new members on Thursday. The new group will replace the three former members whose three-year terms come to an end following the current 2019 season.

I’m beyond excited to be a part of the #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee. College football is such an amazing thing, and has given me so much. Looking forward to giving back and continuing to be a part of college football in any way I can! https://t.co/aGPysMbPK2 — John Urschel (@JohnCUrschel) January 22, 2020