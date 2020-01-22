Former Penn State player named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Former Penn State All-American offensive lineman John Urschel has just been named to the College Football Playoff selection committee for a three-year term.
Urschel is a former All-American offensive lineman, a two-time All-Big 10 performer, and a 4.0 student at Penn State University. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. He retired after three seasons with the Ravens and enrolled at MIT to pursue a Ph.D. in applied mathematics.
They also announced Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado athletic director, Rick George, as new members on Thursday. The new group will replace the three former members whose three-year terms come to an end following the current 2019 season.
“I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee. I have so much respect for the other committee members, and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020.”University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta, election committee chair for the 2020 football season