(WTAJ/KPIX) — Police in California are looking for a suspect in the Wednesday shooting death of former NFL player Terrell Roberts.



The 38-year-old played two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in the mid-2000s.

Police say he was shot at his grandmother’s residence after the suspect entered the home.

“From what we learned, it was a disturbance in the garage. The shooting occurred in the garage, then he stumbled in the backyard,” said Sgt Enrick Melgoza: Richmond police.

Clyde Tucker has lived here for 36 years and said he had known Roberts since he was a little kid.

“I would see him, and we’d have little talks, and I would give him encouragement and stuff, keep it straight. Yeah, he was a great kid,” said Clyde tucker: Knew Terrell Roberts.

Donald Monk is a long-time resident of this neighborhood, too. He described Roberts as a very interesting and very nice guy.

He said he spoke to Roberts’ grandmother earlier.

“She was saying that she knew some of his so-called friends, but she doesn’t know who it was, why they would do it to him. She didn’t know,” said Donald monk: Knew Terrell Roberts.

Roberts was originally from Berkeley.

He graduated from El Cerrito high school, went on to play football at Oregon State University, and made it into the NFL Playing two seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before an injury forced him to retire.

Some former teammates expressed their condolences on Twitter, including Jonathan Smith, who played with him at OSU.

Smith is now the head coach there. He wrote quote “I’m crushed to hear the news of the passing of my teammate and friend Terrell Roberts. Prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The suspect is being described as a 25 to 35-year-old, 250-pound bald man with a beard, who was wearing a black shirt when the shooting happened.