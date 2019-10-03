Former local man, now NASA administrator

A former Blair County man, now an administrator at NASA. said he was honored to come to the Altoona area on Wednesday, because it’s still special to him.

James Morhard shared the secrets of his success at the “United We Can” luncheon at the Casino in Lakemont. He told the group that kindness, honesty, courage, integrity and persistence, helped him get to where he is today.

“We all have difficulties in our lives and if you haven’t, you will, and it’s preparing for those, and meeting them head-on, so that you can slingshot forward from the challenges that you have,” Morhard said.

Morhard added that St. Francis University was where he learned the qualities that played a major role in his success.