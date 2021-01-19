Former Johnstown Suboxone clinic operator pleads guilty

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former operator of a suboxone clinic in Johnstown has pleaded guilty to money laundering and filling illegal prescriptions.

Stephen Shaner, 71, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to using or maintaining a drug-involved premise and money laundering between 2012 and 2018.

Shaner operated SKS in Johnstown. Suboxone is used to treat opioid dependence. According to the court, Shaner employed four physicians who prescribed suboxone without physically examining the patients or engaging in any type of medical practice.

According to documents, Shane’s employees who lacked any formal or licensed medical training completed the pre-signed prescriptions. Shaner is also accused of laundering proceeds from the clinic and depositing them into his personal bank account.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 11. The law provides for a total sentence of no more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.