Former ice cream stand manager accused of stealing close to $40k

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former manager of a Bedford County ice cream stand is accused of stealing close to $40,000 from the business.

Debra Ryba, 66, of Osterburg, managed an ice cream stand in Alum Bank called The Cow Soft Ice Cream for a partnership Cove Soft Ice Cream, LLC, and between March and October of 2016, she is suspected of pocketing $39,341.36 of the business’s cash, according to charges filed by state police.

The owners of the ice cream stand, which is at 3862 Quaker Valley Road, told state police Ryba they noticed discrepancies with money coming in and the totals Ryba would email to them and she was the only person making handling the money at closing and making the bank deposits. The owners said Ryba changed the passwords and locked them out so they couldn’t print out receipts to review the money coming in, but in Sept. 2016 they were able to access the registers and could see the numbers reported to them didn’t match what Ryba reported.

Ryba was released on an unsecured $35,000 bond on Thursday after her arraignment on three felony theft-related charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 at Bedford County Central Court.