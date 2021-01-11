Police: Former housekeeper steals pills, peanut butter and bananas from Centre Co. home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman is being accused of entering a State College home where she used to work as a house cleaner and stealing pills, along with a jar of peanut butter and some bananas.

Nicole Tedesco, 34, of Ferguson Township, allegedly took prescription pills in 2020 from a couple who had hired her to clean their house. She had not worked for the couple since September of 2019.

The victim told police he noticed a jar of peanut butter and bananas missing as well. According to charges filed, police say Tedesco entered the home several times from January-April of 2020 and attempted to gain entry into the home in October.

Surveillance footage shows Tedesco looking for the spare key to the residence and trying to enter the residence in October. When police conducted an interview with Tedesco, police say she admitted to removing the prescription medication from the victim’s residence. She said this occurred when she was no longer employed to clean for them, according to charges filed.

Tedesco has been charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal attempt and criminal trespassing, along with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.

THE LATEST