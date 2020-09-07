Former DuBois mayor faces theft charges

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former mayor of DuBois is facing theft charges after reportedly stealing more than $80 worth of items from a Sheetz over the course of five months.



Police said Randy Schmidt, 64, stole various food and drink items from the Sheetz on North Brady Street in downtown DuBois. Schmit resigned as DuBois mayor just over two weeks ago.

Police said video evidence shows that on 17 different days, Schmidt would pay for made-to-order food and would walk around the store and steal other items while waiting for his food.

Schmidt is charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft.