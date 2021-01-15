Former credit union employee accused of stealing nearly $45k

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former credit union employee is accused of stealing thousands from her employer and customers.

Patricia Yon, 47, of Tyrone, is accused of stealing about $45,000, including $31,266 from members’ accounts, when she worked at the credit union as an assistant manager between 2012 and February of 2020.

Yon allegedly took cash and manipulated internal procedures to hide the theft, according to the charges. She allegedly withdrew $3,500 from a customer’s account in January of 2020.

According to police, interior footage from the bank shows Yon withdrawing an additional $900 from another customer’s account on the same day she was placed on leave on Feb. 3 of 2020. On Feb. 5, Yon sent her manager an email with a letter to the Board of Directors and Management for the credit union, where she resigned from her position and offered to reimburse the $3,500 taken in January.

After an audit from 2012-2020, the credit union claims Yon had a total loss of $45,081 linked to her in that time period ($31,266 plus interest that would have been earned on that amount), according to the charges filed. They added that in addition to physically taking money, Yon would allegedly use the computer system to access the members’ accounts.

She remains free on an unsecured $20,000 bond with a preliminary hearing on felony theft-related charges scheduled for Thursday.

“At this point, Patty has not committed any criminal act,” said Yon’s attorney Dan Kiss. “We look forward to seeing what evidence the Commonwealth has of a crime as she denies any wrongdoing.”

The credit union is also seeking restitution of $23,500 for the forensic audit, $400 for postage for member verification and $388 for envelopes and paper.