Former constable’s charges held over to court

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Jefferson County constable Paul Pape is heading to court for charges that surfaced last month.

In the latest charges, Pape is accused of offering sex in exchange for an arrest warrant to be carried out.

At the end of January, additional official oppression and obstruction of the administration of law were filed against him.

Pape was first charged with indecent assault last September for another alleged incident of using his position to solicit sex.

After Friday’s preliminary hearing, Pape’s case is held over to common pleas court.

A jury selection is scheduled for March 16.