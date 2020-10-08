Forest Hills School District switches to online learning

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forest Hills School District will switch to remote learning until further notice after four positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

School will be closed on Oct. 8 and remote learning will begin on Oct. 9.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians in the district, Forest Hills said there is also one presumptive positive case.

The district said they will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health in identifying all individuals who has close contact with the people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Remote learning will be provided through the district’s canvas learning management system and additional information will be provided through Canvas and the student’s district-issued gmail accounts, according to the letter.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members,” said Superintendent David L. Lehman. “Rest assured, we will remain vigilant in following the health protocols in order to reopen school for face-to-face instruction. We will face these challenging times together, and we are grateful for your continued support.”