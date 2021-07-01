Forbes Survey Ranks Commonwealth Of PA Among The Best Employers For New Grads

(WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced that for the first time ever, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was named one of the best employers in the nation for new graduates in a survey conducted by Forbes and market research company, Statista.

The study chose 250 employers and included several Pennsylvania institutions. The University of Pittsburgh ranked 89th and Penn State University ranked 38th.

The state government, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ranked 213th on the list for best employers.

“To bring the best and brightest to public service, it is important that we continue to modernize our approach to work to keep pace with the private sector and other public employers,” Governor Wolf said. -Governor Tom Wolf

The Wolf Administration attributes the findings of this survey, to new programs implemented to help attract talent to commonwealth jobs. The governor’s office has worked to modernize its job website and implemented a more convenient application processes.

“It has been a difficult job environment for a lot of people, recent graduates included. The Commonwealth wants to make sure that we’re an employer of choice, we’re doing everything we can to make sure people understand the opportunities that are available to them.” -Reid Walsh, Deputy Secretary for Human Resources and Management for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

A Penn State professor believes uncertainty in the economy caused by the pandemic, is likely bringing more attention to jobs in the public sector.