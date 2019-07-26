Football players surprise birthday boy

One little boy in Idaho will never forget his 9th birthday.

Christian Larsen had only one person RSVP’d for his party. But he received a birthday miracle.

A high school football team showed up to celebrate with him, chanting his name.

It was quite a surprise. Christian’s mom, Lindsay was frustrated only one child RSVP’d, so she vented on Facebook.

One of her friends saw that post and reached out to a local football coach, who says the guys on his team jumped at the chance to go.

For Lindsay, it was an unbelievable feeling.

Watching her little boy, who often plays alone, play with his friends and the football players that day.

Christian says it was the best birthday ever.