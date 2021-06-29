Food Truck Regulations may be coming soon

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- Food trucks regulation in Altoona may be coming soon. The city began talks about food regulations at Monday’s city council meeting.

These talks emerged because of the confusion of the set regulations in place for food trucks. As of now, there are nearly a dozen food trucks within Altoona.

The council’s main concern regarding the food trucks is the potential health problems that can arise. That problem relates to the potential food waste that may be left in residential areas. Altoona Council Member Jesse Ickes said that as long as this problem doesn’t exist, food trucks should operate.

“As long as food trucks are not endangering public health and safety,” Ickes said. “That we should be pretty open to the free market and enterprise,” he continued.

A plan for the regulations is projected to be finalized by the end of July.