Food pantry to distribute goods in Johnstown this week

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Park Avenue Food Pantry is now the “Moxham Food Pantry” according to Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies.

The food pantry is located at the Goodwill’s Central Avenue location in Johnstown (540-542 Central Ave). Individuals can stop by on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. There will be a distribution this Wednesday on Jan. 20.

Here are the qualifications listed by Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies: