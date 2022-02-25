(WTAJ)–Pepsi said it’s planning on shaking up the cola world with its latest creation, introducing Pepsi Nitro.

Pepsi Nitro is the first-ever, nitrogen-infused cola that is supposed to make drinking a soft drink, even softer, according to a news release on Pepsi’s website. Nitrogen mixed bubbles along with a special widget at the bottom of every can that gives Pepsi Nitro a more smooth and creamy texture. Normally the widget is seen in beer or coffee products, but it’s what gives the drink its unique texture.

VP of Marketing Pepsi Todd Kaplan said that the idea was inspired because many people like cola but hate the carbonation that comes with it.

“While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola,” Kaplan said in a press release. “With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles.”

Kaplan also said how Pepsi Nitro is the first soft drink of its kind and hopes that it will set a new wave for cola.

“Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere. Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come.”

Pepsi also said that even though the most popular way to enjoy the drink is straight from a can, there is a more preferred way to enjoy the new drink. According to Pepsi, it is preferable to drink it cold, without ice, poured into a glass, and then without a straw, sip and enjoy.

Nitro Pepsi will be hitting stores nationally March 28 in two different flavors, Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola. On March 25, it will be offered on tap at the Sky Lounge in Las Vegas.

Pepsi announced intentions to use the new nitro technology back in 2019.