WTAJ – You might have tried a Pepsi and gone to an IHOP. You might have even enjoyed a Pepsi at an IHOP. Well now Pepsi and IHOP are partnering for a limited-edition flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

Taking the caramel taste from a Pepsi and mixing it with crisp maple syrup, the new limited-time flavor will only be available to 2,000 lucky winners.

A limited batch of the flavor will be available through the #ShowUsYourStack program on Instagram and Twitter.

Starting on March 24 and running through March 29, those who post photos or videos of their pancakes and use #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes and tag @IHOP are entered in a chance to win limited flavor. There will also be one lucky winner who will get a custom Pepsi Spout, inspired by the IHOP syrup pitchers.

“There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola – sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn’t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi. “We can’t wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Pepsi has recently been on a roll of collaborations with other products, including PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi X Cracker Jack.