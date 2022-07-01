(WTAJ)– A lot of people will eat hot dogs over the Fourth of July weekend, but some people are taking their hot dog eating to a competitive level.

The Nathan’s Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to kick-off Monday, July 4. Contestants will have ten minutes to eat as many hotdogs as possible.

Friday was the official weigh-in ceremony before the contest and the crowds saw some familiar faces. Joey “Jaws” chestnut returned to compete for his 15-th mustard belt and even seven-time women’s champ Miki Sudo will make an appearance.