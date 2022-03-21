(WTAJ) — McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite sauce for a limited time starting March 31.

McDonald’s announced that Szechuan sauce is coming back as an app-exclusive while supplies last. You can get the dipping sauce for free with McNuggets or purchase five a la carte.

The sauce launched in 1998 as a promotion for the Walt Disney Company film Mulan. In 2017 it made a comeback due to an episode of the adult comedy series Rick and Morty.

In the show, Rick relives experiencing the taste of Szechuan sauce one last time and goes crazy over it. The episode generated a lot of discussion across social media, which turned to fans asking McDonald’s to bring back the sauce.

Later in October 2017, they released the sauce for one day only. However, it did not go over well as the sauce was reportedly only available in select stores, according to the New York Times. So McDonald’s announced the following day that they’d make even more Szechuan sauce available soon. In February 2018 they made 20 million cups of the sauce available across every U.S. McDonald’s.

The sauce has a hint of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar and gives off a savory and slightly sweet taste, according to McDonald’s. The new cups will come in five different golden foil designs that spell out “Szechuan.”