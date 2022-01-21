Help wanted: You can get paid to try hot sauce

Curious to learn which sauce outsells the rest in your neck of the woods? Have a look at the complete list of each state’s most popular brands below, according to Instacart. (Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — This may be one of the easiest side gigs you’ll find this year: you can get paid to try hot sauce.

The lifestyle platform Wishlisted wants to pay someone $500 to taste test their top hot sauce brands of 2022. The perfect candidate is described as “one brave individual to put their taste buds to the test and become a sommelier of hot sauces, a surveyor of spiciness, and a specialist of the Scoville scale.”

After trying out a variety of hot sauces, the candidate will have to complete a questionnaire about what flavors sent them through the roof and which ones fell flat.

Applications are due by Jan. 31 at midnight. You must be a resident of the United States and at least 18 years old to apply.