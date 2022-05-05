WTAJ — Dr. Pepper fans, the long-awaited return of a fan favorite limited edition soda is over, Dark Berry Dr. Pepper is officially back.

In a partnership with singer/songwriter Barry Manilow, he announced, on April 26, the return of the Dark Berry drink, with a catch. For a limited time, only people named Barry were able to get the drink. With the Barry-only promotion ending on May 1st though, now the limited-time drink is back on shelves available for everyone.

Dark Berry originally launched in 2019 as a promotion for the “Spider-Man: Far from Home” film. The limited-edition drink ran from May 1st, 2019 until July 31, 2019. A Dr. Pepper spokesperson says due to the flavor developing a “cult following”, unlike any other flavor, they had to bring it back.

The flavor itself is a mix of dark fruit such as black currant, blackberry and black cherry. Dr. Pepper says the drink is a refreshing and satisfying twist on the classic Dr. Pepper flavor. This time, the soda is launching with a zero sugar option as well.