(WTAJ) — Coors Light has come up with a sweet way to celebrate the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament: lollipops.

Introducing “Chillollipops”: a lollipop designed to taste like Coors Light. They are currently priced at $3.17 for a six-pack in celebration of the first day of March Madness and will be available until the end of the tournament.

While the Chillollipops do not contain alcohol, Coors said they are intended for customers 21 and up. The lollipops still have a “frothy foam top, similar to the experience of drinking a Coors Light from a pint” according to their website.

Coors Light’s “Chillollipops” will be available for the NCAA basketball tournament.

Coors Light said the brand was inspired to give this a go after reading about social experiments where lollipops and hard candies were given to cub and bar-goers at the end of the night to calm them down. They hope that this will help basketball friends calm down during the madness.

“Will it work? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine anyone has ever been unhappy or angry with a lollipop in their mouth, so we wanted to give the Coors Light Chillollipop experiment a try,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands.