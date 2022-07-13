WTAJ — Coca-Cola has released its latest limited-edition flavor in a collaboration with artist Marshmello.

The limited-edition flavor hit shelves in July and becomes the first drink that Coca-Cola has co-created with an artist. The drink mixes strawberry and watermelon flavors with the traditional Coke taste. There are both original and zero-sugar versions available.

“We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix,” Marshmello said. “I think it tastes amazing and hope fans love it, too.”

The cans feature Marshmello in his signature helmet with white and black visuals and Coca-Cola written in a dripped white Spencerian script.

On July 29, a scannable QR code will be released that will send fans to the Coca-Cola Creations hub. Their visitors will be able to generate a unique piece of digital art while also listening to Marshmello’s new track, “Numb”.

This is the second flavor release from the Coca-Cola Creations team after they debuted Coca-Cola Starlight in February. Coca-Cola plans to continue releasing limited-edition flavors, designs and experiences to “reimagine Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar across physical and digital worlds.”