JOHNSTOWN Pa. (WTAJ) — A local organization is holding a food drive this week for veterans. The event, sponsored by Laurel Highlands Historical Village will take place this Friday at the Johnstown Walmart.

Also, collection centers will be available at Rocky’s Tavern in Johnstown and Rizzo Chiropractic Center in Ebensburg.

You’re asked to bring food items, paper goods, used kitchen tools, small kitchen appliances, and other kitchen items.