CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car while volunteers place the food in the car.

The food bank asks that you bring boxes or bags for the food to put into. Those who attend will drive through the line and select the items they wish to have and then volunteers will place everything in a designated area of the car. No walk-ins will be accepted.

There is no need to bring any proof of income, documentation or identification to receive food. No one will have to make a reservation prior to coming to the distribution. Those in attendance will complete a short registration process onsite with the help of the food bank staff and volunteers.

You can also register onsite at distributions to serve as a proxy to pick up food for a neighbor, family member, or friend.

The Johnstown Galleria is located at 500 Galleria Drive.