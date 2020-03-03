Food business collaborative hosts first networking event in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE (WTAJ) — The first ever farmer-buyer collaborative was hosted today in Bellefonte. The collaborative was packed with local farmers, buyers and producers. Their mission is to join together to show folks that its safer and healthier to buy locally.

Monday evening dozens of people in the food business gathered together for a networking event called “The Farmer, Producer and Buyer Collaboration.” Travis lesser is one of the founders of the collaboration who wants more people to advocate for eating local.

Travis says “it seems like every other day there’s another recall. if we are able to make that connection for people to be able to show them where their food is coming from, it resonates with them and they want to support their neighbors, they want to support the farms around them. “

He says only 1% of the food that’s grown in Centre County is consumed in Centre County.

Duke Gastiger is both a restaurant and farm owner, he says it’s important that we also put money back into the community.

Duke says “ first of all we are sure of the quality of the product. We also assure that most of that sale price or most of that Brian price will actually go to the farmer rather than all the distributors that are usually involved.”

Travis says this is just the first of many networking events for local folks in the food business.