Flu season is coming.

Influenza activity typically starts to increase in October and peaks between December and February.

That’s when we start seeing more and more people sneezing, coughing, even bed-ridden as they battle the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 8% of Americans get the flu each year.

The best protection is to get your flu shot and to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.