Florida man breaks into Wendy’s, makes burger, leaves with safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Police say they’ve netted a real-life Hamburglar.

Police say Patrick Benson used a brick or large rock to smash his way into a Wendy’s after hours.

They say he fired up a grill and made himself a hamburger, ate it, then took off with a safe.

They say he also burglarized another restaurant after hours, only stealing food and also tried to break into a full service gas station, but couldn’t get inside.

He faces charges of burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary and is being held at the Martin County Jail.

