Florida man admits to lighting firecracker under child’s bed

A Florida man is taken into police custody for what is being called a “prank gone wrong.”

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Morrison threw firecrackers under the bed of a sleeping nine-year-old girl.

The homeowner says Morrison lives in a tent nearby and broke into the house with the fireworks Saturday.

Morrison was chased out of the house and arrested shortly afterward.

The girl said she was scared by the explosion but she did not appear to be injured.

Morrison is facing numerous charges including burglary and child cruelty without great harm.