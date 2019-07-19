Florida city playing viral “Earworms” to keep homeless people away

(WTAJ/WPTV) — The City of West Palm Beach Florida is blasting music outside Lake Pavilion downtown overnight in an apparent attempt to keep homeless people away.

People who visit the area regularly say the music usually rotates between the viral songs “Raining Tacos” and “Baby Shark.”

Both of which are often associated with being annoying “Earworms.”

A homeless woman in the area told local media the music is played from about 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A city spokesperson released a statement about the overnight music.

She said it’s meant to discourage congregating and encourage people to find safe shelter for the night.

City Commissioner Richard Ryles said the music complies with city code and that he hasn’t gotten any complaints.

Ryles added it presents an opportunity to discuss the issue of homelessness in the downtown area.