Flight 93 Memorial to open special exhibit

SHANKSVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flight 93 National Memorial will be opening up a special exhibit.

The new exhibit will illustrate the history of the original Flight 93 Memorial. The original memorial was established on November 2, 2001.

Flight 93 National Memorial Park Ranger, Richard Condon says the exhibit is a re-creation of past memorials.

“You’ll be able to see here the very first example of memorialization in regards to the crash of Flight 93.”

The exhibit will include benches from the past memorial with names of some of the passengers and crew on the plane.

Condon says by coming to the exhibit, visitors will also get a history of the memorial.

“They’ll get probably the most condensed story of the temporary memorial. We’re basically taking ten years of the memorial and putting it into a palatable environment.”

Roxanne Sullivan, a volunteer ambassador for the memorial, says time goes forward, but we can’t forget about history.

“It’s been almost 18 years and we need to remember the way it was in the beginning and how it evolved into what it is now.”

Regardless of where you come from, Condon says it can still have an impact on you.

“This memorial has brought together, not just the families of those who were on Flight 93, the passengers and crew members. It’s brought together communities, it’s brought together a lot of the local population and really people from all over the world.”

The exhibit will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other dates that the exhibit will be open to the public include July 20-21, August 3-4, August 18, August 24-25, August 31-September 1 and September 7-8. All of the dates are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found by visiting their website.