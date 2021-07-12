Flames tear through Centre County restaurant

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County restaurant was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday night after flames tore through multiple levels.

Kelly’s Diner in Boggs Township caught fire Sunday after officials report that it started in the basement and tore through the first floor leaving both levels at a complete loss.

First responders were dispatched to 850 S. Eagle Valley Road around 9:25 p.m., finding the blaze and heavy smoke when they arrived. It reportedly took over an hour, and seven fire departments, to get things under control.

The fire started approximately 45 minutes after the diner had closed for the night.

There were no injuries reported. A state police fire marshal is investigating.