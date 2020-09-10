Flags lowered to half-staff in PA to remember 9/11

A worker removes the American flags after the ceremony as a beam of light is seen over the Pentagon, as part of the Towers of Light Tribute marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf is ordering all United States and Pennsylvania flags on the capitol complex and other commonwealth facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in remembrance of Sept. 11.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise and will remain in place until sunset.

“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001,” said Gov. Wolf. “May their bravery and sacrifice remind us to value our communities and the bonds between every American, and to seek ways to serve one another.”