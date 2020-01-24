Five people displaced after fire in Johnstown Wednesday night

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to a house fire on the 600 block of Wood Street around 8:30 on Wednesday night, leaving five people without a home.

The Johnstown and Richland Fire Department, along with the 7th Ward EMS responded to the scene.

Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler says the fire started in between the drywall and the ceiling floor of the attic as an electrical fire and smoldered for close to a half-hour before it was found.

“The smoke detectors that they had in the building functioned properly but because of where the smoke and where the heat and everything was prior to them finding it, it wasn’t going to activate the smoke detectors.”

Statler says the landlord has been cooperating with the departments, however, the tenants say they have not heard much from him.