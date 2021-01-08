Five men raise over $26,000 for Punxsutawney Salvation Army in 10 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Salvation Army’s food pantry was nearly empty, when they received quite the check.

It all started when Dr. Joseph Kernich fell upon an article in the newspaper. He read that the Punxsutawney Salvation Army was behind in their Red Kettle Campaign.

Knowing how much the organization provided for the community, he knew he had to do something to help.

Calling up his friend Dr. Tom Frantz, the two came up with a game plan.

The men recruited three other businessmen to help and immediately the men got to work.

In one night they addressed 250 letters to individuals in the community who were able to donate.

The next day, the letters were mailed out.

According to Frantz, project “Save our Salvation Army” was a blitz fundraiser in which he was hoping to raise about $5,000.

But, after opening the second check that held $1,000, he knew they’d be making much more than he anticipated.

In total the men received $26,350 for the Salvation Army, and it was all in just 10 days.

Captain Dawn Carter said it came just in time.

Dr. Kernich says this is once again another example of how the Punxsutawney community always comes together, to help one another.