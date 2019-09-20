Five bad habits that make you look older

(CNN) — We all want to look our best, but experts say there are 5 bad habits you may be doing that can make you appear older.

First, sleeping on your side or stomach. Experts say it pulls on your skin causing premature wrinkles.

Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s Dr. Barbara Joy Jones also says night time is the right time to nurture your eyes. Part of that is putting down the cell phone so they aren’t strained further.

Another habit, a hot shower or bath. The heat will actually deplete your skin of its moisture and its water so you’ll want to make sure to use lukewarm to warm water instead.

Experts say high levels of stress and the lack of sleep also contribute greatly to aging.

Changing those bad habits now can help bring good health in the future.