(WTAJ/CBS) — According to a new report, one in ten surveyed daycare centers across the country are still using certain sleepers blamed for dozens of infant deaths, despite a voluntary recall

A non- profit advocacy group found that two types of inclined sleepers, including the Fisher-Price Rock- n- Play sleeper, were still in use even after it was recalled in April.

The Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play was linked to at least 32 infant deaths according to two consumer watchdog groups.