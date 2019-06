(CNN) — It was here along this part of the Susquehanna River that a fisherman made a frightening and gruesome discovery: Parts of two human legs.

The Lycoming County Coroner says the legs were found near the Hepburn Street Dam the evening of May 11.

For fisherman Jim Bryan, he fishes that spot often and was here the night before that discovery.

Officials say the legs belong to someone killed roughly six months ago. They’re investigating the possibility that the person was killed elsewhere.